Son rise in DMK, M K Stalin appointed working president

M K Karunanidhi's political heir apparent, M K Stalin was appointed working president of DMK on Wednesday. The post was announced recently only for him to lead the party owing to party patriarch Karunanidhi's worsening health condition. Along with M K Stalin being appointed the working chief of the party, 15 other resolutions were also passed.

Breaking image of arch rivalry, the party passed a resolution to condole late J Jayalalithaa's death. For a party that has been extending its support to Jallikattu, the DMK passed a resolution asking the Prime Minister and the centre government to lift the ban on what they termed 'traditional sport' of Tamil Nadu. DMK raised concerns over issues that the government should have ideally raised. Resolutions on demonetisation, NEET, concerns on drought hit Tamil Nadu farmers, urging the government to ensure safe return of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan security forces also found place in the DMK general body meet. The DMK asked the government to mitigate hardships faced by people as an effect of demonetisation.

Already the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, M K Stalin will now lead the party as well. He had been running the party eversince M Karunanidhi's health took a blow earlier this year. M Karunanidhi had already paved the way for M K Stalin to lead the party when he had declared Stalin as his political heir apparent. The statement came as a clear snub to his other son M K Azhagiri who had been contending for the post of DMK's next chief.

OneIndia News