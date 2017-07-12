Lalu Prasad Yadav's son-in-law appears before ED in money laundering case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son-in-law Shailesh Kumar on Wednesday reached Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being summoned in money laundering case.

Shailesh Kumar, husband of RJD MP Misa Bharti, was summoned by ED on July 10, but he reportedly skipped the date.

Delhi: Lalu Prasad Yadav's son in law Shailesh Kumar at ED office after being summoned in money laundering case pic.twitter.com/GOeJL21786 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

The ED, on July 8, had conducted searches at her Delhi farmhouse, that of her husband Shailesh Kumar and the firm in connection with the probe in a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case.

Yesterday Bharti, deposed before the investigating officer (IO) of the case at the central probe agency's zonal office in New Delhi.

The summons to Bharti and her husband are related to a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering probe being conducted by the agency against two Delhi-based businessmen brothers, Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain, and others who are alleged to have laundered several crore rupees using over 90 shell companies.

The Jain brothers were arrested by the ED earlier under the PMLA.

One of the firms that the arrested duo dealt with was Ms Mishail Printers and Packers Private Limited. Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors of this firm in the past.

(With agency inputs)