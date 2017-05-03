Some people think 'Baba kab marega' says Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev congratulated PM Modi for elevating the status of the county to 'Vishwaguru' by taking Yoga to the international platform.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday claimed that some vested interests are thinking of his downfall.

While speaking at the inauguration of Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Baba Ramdev said his opponents are on smear campaign on social media.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev. PTI file photo
He said, some people think, 'baba kab marega, kab giregaa.' He assured that he would not do such things which tarnish the image of Rishi-kul and his mother land.

Also, he congratulated PM Modi for elevating the status of the county to 'Vishwaguru' by taking Yoga to the international platform.

'We have decided to mark this International Day of Yoga in Gujarat's Ahmedabad;will go all over the country to make Yoga popular, said Baba Ramdev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Patanjali Research Institute at Haridwar.

