Some people think 'Baba kab marega' says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday claimed that some vested interests are thinking of his downfall.

While speaking at the inauguration of Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Baba Ramdev said his opponents are on smear campaign on social media.

He said, some people think, 'baba kab marega, kab giregaa.' He assured that he would not do such things which tarnish the image of Rishi-kul and his mother land.

Also, he congratulated PM Modi for elevating the status of the county to 'Vishwaguru' by taking Yoga to the international platform.

Till @narendramodi is the PM, our nation can never fall: @yogrishiramdev pic.twitter.com/pWFQLotHpc — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) May 3, 2017

'We have decided to mark this International Day of Yoga in Gujarat's Ahmedabad;will go all over the country to make Yoga popular, said Baba Ramdev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Patanjali Research Institute at Haridwar.

OneIndia News