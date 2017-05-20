Some people are experts in sweeping but no progress in cleanliness: Akhilesh

Lucknow, May 19: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that some people are expert in sweeping ( referring to BJP). But no progress has been made on the cleanliness front.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of adopting double standards, saying it questions the food habits of people of particular states only.

While taking part in the motion of thanks on Governor Ram Naik's address in Uttat Pradesh Legislative Council, he said the BJP does not question the people of Goa and northeastern states about their food habits because it wanted to divide the society on the issue.

"Does the prime minister ask foreign dignitaries about their eating habits?" Yadav posed to the BJP members present in the House.

He said the BJP government at the Centre and in the state have failed in delivering on the issue of cleanliness.

The former UP chief minister said the BJP sought votes in the name of cow protection but who will save people from cow vigilantes.

PTI