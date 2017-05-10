Some Keralites who joined ISIS may have survived MOAB

Intelligence Bureau officials have picked up chatter which indicated a few Keralites part of the Islamic State may have survived the Mother of All Bombs dropped at Afghanistan recently. It may be recalled that the MOAB was dropped on an ISIS camp at Nagarhar, Afghanistan on the instructions of US President Donald Trump.

Several persons including many from Kerala had died in the bombing. IB sources now say that a few of them may be still active. The IB learnt that some of the youth were still active on social media platforms. Chatter picked up suggests that they were inviting their friends over to be part of the ISIS camp in Afghanistan.

In July several persons had gone missing from Kerala. It was later found that 21 persons from the state had left for Afghanistan to be part of the ISIS. The ISIS has ambitious plans for Afghanistan and has been setting up shop there. IB sources say that some of them are still in touch with their family and friends. The chatter suggests that none of them are remorseful or scared. They not only want to continue there, but also are inviting friends and family members to join them the officer also noted.

The ISIS is targeting Indians in a bid to build a base. Moreover several recruits from India have found favour with Afghanistan over Syria or Iraq owing to proximity to India. India on the other hand has launched a major deradicalisation drive. Around 140 persons are part of this deradicalisation drive, IB sources say.

OneIndia News