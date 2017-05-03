Soldiers' bodies mutilated: What top leaders said

Angry reactions poured in from all quarters as the news of Pakistan army mutilating the bodies of two Indian soldiers broke on Monday.

Mutilated bodies of Head Constable Prem Sagar and Naik Subedar Paramjeet Singh were found near LoC in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan, as usual, denied that its forces carried out such an act, but denial has been the hallmark of Islamabad.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand said Pakistan will have to face the consequences of mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers and the army will respond to the dastardly act at a time and place of its choosing.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army told the Pakistani military that mutilating bodies of the two soldiers was a "dastardly and inhuman act" which called for a response and unequivocal condemnation.

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt spoke to his Pakistan counterpart and expressed "grave concern" about the killing and beheading of the two soldiers

Here is what country's leaders said about the blood curdling incident:

Rahul Gandhi Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned the killings and described them as a "barbaric and disgraceful act". "The government must move beyond platitudes and hold Pakistan to account," he wrote on Twitter. Arvind Kejriwal Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded decisive action from the government in response to the mutilation of two Indian soldiers. Uddhav Thackeray "Our jawans being attacked in Kashmir, PM does 'Mann ki baat' now its time for him to do 'Gun ki baat'," Thackeray said. Kapil Sibal "In 2013, when Hemraj was beheaded, Sushmaji had said they will bring 10 heads from the other side. Now I ask PM how many heads he will bring for two soldiers," Sibal asked.

