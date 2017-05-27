Social networking sites back in the Valley

The social media is back in the Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir government has lifted the curbs on 20 social networking sites which were imposed last month to prevent anti national messages from spreading.

While no official communication has been issued in this regard, the sites that had been blocked in April were accessible in the Valley from Friday onwards. The state government had blocked the networking sites during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The order had stated that these sites were being used for "transmitting objectionable contents to spread disaffection amongst the public at large in Kashmir Valley against the state administration and the security forces with a view to inciting them to commit various offences at a large scale, cause damage to life and property and disturb peace and tranquility".

