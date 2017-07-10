Social media post leads to clashes in Uttarakhand

Tension gripped the Garhwal district in Uttarakhand after violence clashes broke out between two groups over a social media post. The violence broke out at the Satpuli town after a minor boy allegedly posted an offensive picture of the Kedarnath shrine on his Facebook wall.

The incident is similar to the one that was reported at Bashirhat in West Bengal. Violence had broken out after a person had posted an offensive image on the social media.

Taking note of the sensitivity of the situation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District Magistrate (DM) rushed to the spot. The situation has been brought under control and prohibitory orders are in place. Investigations are on.

OneIndia News