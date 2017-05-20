Smriti Irani’s #CottonIsCool campaign is a hit among politicos, celebs

We must say the latest campaign-- #CottonIsCool-started by Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Twitter is really cool. After posting a picture of herself in a cotton saree on Twitter recently, Irani asked her followers to flaunt their #CottonIsCool look by wearing cotton clothes.

The minister's campaign is a part to celebrate the fabric and popularise the industry across the globe.

"I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. What is your #CottonIsCool look?!" Irani tweeted.

I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. What is your #CottonIsCool look?! pic.twitter.com/wnLcE8jQrx —Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 16, 2017

Since she posted the tweet, it has got around 8,340 likes and 1,700 retweets. The initiative of the minister has been widely appreciated by fellow politicians, celebrities, sportsmen and writers, to name a few, as they too posted pictures wearing cotton garments on Twitter.

Here we bring you some 'cool' pictures of well-known people in cotton clothes...

Irani’s cool cotton avatar In her another tweet, Irani wrote that India is one of the largest cotton producing nations and cotton has become the ultimate summer fabric. Picture credit: Twitter Dream Girl’s love for cotton Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini too tweeted her picture in a white cotton saree and she was looking divine in the attire. She wrote on Twitter, "Nothing like fresh cottons to beat the heat I believe in staying cool even on the hottest days #CottonIsCool." Virender Sehwag with Kapil Dev in cotton kurtas "Like to be always Cool, but what you wear makes it much much easier to be cool. #CottonIsCool , really really cool," Sehwag tweeted. Picture credit: Twitter Suresh Prabhu in white "Cotton, most comfortable fabric to wear in summers.It's my personal choice too.Lets wear cotton,support Indian Cotton Industry #CottonIsCool," tweeted Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. Picture credit: Twitter Cricketer Kaif in cotton "#CottonIsCool ,and it's wonderful to see the young India wearing and valuing stuff made from cotton. Really a great initiative @TexMinIndia," tweeted Mohammad Kaif. Picture credit: Twitter Raje’s fashion statement "Cotton is a statement - comfortable, fashionable. #CottonIsCool," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje‏. Write in cotton "Tag your friends and show why #CottonIsCool! This is my in-the-mood-for-writing look! @GulPanag @AnupamPkher @shekharkapur @smritiirani," tweeted writer Amish Tripathi.

