Smriti Irani’s #CottonIsCool campaign is a hit among politicos, celebs

Smriti Irani’s new campaign-- #CottonIsCool—is ‘cooly’ encouraging politicians, celebrities, sportsmen and others to wear cotton this summer.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

We must say the latest campaign-- #CottonIsCool-started by Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Twitter is really cool. After posting a picture of herself in a cotton saree on Twitter recently, Irani asked her followers to flaunt their #CottonIsCool look by wearing cotton clothes.

The minister's campaign is a part to celebrate the fabric and popularise the industry across the globe.

"I celebrate Indian summers and cotton industry with my #CottonIsCool look. What is your #CottonIsCool look?!" Irani tweeted.

Since she posted the tweet, it has got around 8,340 likes and 1,700 retweets. The initiative of the minister has been widely appreciated by fellow politicians, celebrities, sportsmen and writers, to name a few, as they too posted pictures wearing cotton garments on Twitter.

Here we bring you some 'cool' pictures of well-known people in cotton clothes...

Irani’s cool cotton avatar

Irani’s cool cotton avatar

In her another tweet, Irani wrote that India is one of the largest cotton producing nations and cotton has become the ultimate summer fabric.

Picture credit: Twitter

Dream Girl’s love for cotton

Dream Girl’s love for cotton

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini too tweeted her picture in a white cotton saree and she was looking divine in the attire. She wrote on Twitter, "Nothing like fresh cottons to beat the heat I believe in staying cool even on the hottest days #CottonIsCool."

Virender Sehwag with Kapil Dev in cotton kurtas

Virender Sehwag with Kapil Dev in cotton kurtas

"Like to be always Cool, but what you wear makes it much much easier to be cool. #CottonIsCool , really really cool," Sehwag tweeted.

Picture credit: Twitter

Suresh Prabhu in white

Suresh Prabhu in white

"Cotton, most comfortable fabric to wear in summers.It's my personal choice too.Lets wear cotton,support Indian Cotton Industry #CottonIsCool," tweeted Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Picture credit: Twitter

Cricketer Kaif in cotton

Cricketer Kaif in cotton

"#CottonIsCool ,and it's wonderful to see the young India wearing and valuing stuff made from cotton. Really a great initiative @TexMinIndia," tweeted Mohammad Kaif.

Picture credit: Twitter

Raje’s fashion statement

Raje’s fashion statement

"Cotton is a statement - comfortable, fashionable. #CottonIsCool," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje‏.

Write in cotton

Write in cotton

"Tag your friends and show why #CottonIsCool! This is my in-the-mood-for-writing look! @GulPanag @AnupamPkher @shekharkapur @smritiirani," tweeted writer Amish Tripathi.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

smriti irani, cotton, summer, campaign, hema malini, kapil dev, photo features

Story first published: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 13:25 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...