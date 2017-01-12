Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 12: Union Minister of Textile Smriti Irani on Thursday lashed out at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly attacking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation.

Irani said,''Rahul Gandhi making derogatory comments against PM and trying to save his political legacy is natural''.

Irani also said that It's natural that Rahul Gandhi has returned from his holiday trip and saw that Modi's popularity is increasing.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP and RSS of instilling 'fear' among the people and 'wrecking the economy' through demonetisation. The Congress leader was speaking at the party's day-long national convention, called in the wake of demonetisation in New Delhi.

OneIndia News