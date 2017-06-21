Smriti Irani's instagram pic on International Yoga Day is winning hearts

On the third International Yoga Day, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani posted a picture on instagram where she is seen bent over and touching her toes. The photo is accompanied with a caption,''"Who said fat can't be flexible.''

. @smritiirani ji takes in the fragrance of Himachal Dev Bhoomi & is at peace in Hamirpur 😊during #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/cq5RB9ttKq — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 21, 2017

The instagram photo was posted 8 hours ago and has so far got 5,873 likes and also positive comments in response.

The event was organised at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh and was presided over by Sri Ravi Shankar of the Art of Living society and former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Braving heavy rains and inclement weather, people took part in the exercises. Addressing the gathering, Shankar said that yoga can transform the human mind and body. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts get June 21 declared as the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Dev Vrat led the Yoga day event organised by the Army Training Command at the Annandale ground in Shimla. Hundreds participated in the function.

OneIndia News (with inputs)