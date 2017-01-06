Smriti Irani 'connects' with 4 lakh women, BJP terms the event a hit

Lucknow, Jan 6: The BJP said on Friday that in its "biggest outreach" ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani interacted with more than four lakh women across the state under the 'Udaan' project.

The town hall event connected Irani with these women, girls and students from medical and technology streams through video conferencing from Meerut's Subharati Degree College.

BJP leaders called the programme an "hit" and said that the women of the state expressed support for the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and assured their support for the BJP.

"It is for the first time that a political party is encouraging more political participation from women and it was the commitment of the BJP to ensure the security, safety and welfare of the women of Uttar Pradesh," Irani told the gathering.

The event was telecast in 75 colleges spread across the state.

IANS