Mamata's red flag to GST: Calls it blunder, disastrous

Ahead of Goods and Service Tax roll-out from July 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Central government is unnecessarily hurrying up to implement GST while the business men are not ready. Rolling out GST in July is a blunder and a disastrous move by Modi government, she asserted.

Commenting about the GST roll out in next few days, she said her party will not attend the June 30 midnight event at Parliament House.

She said,''Deeply concerned about GST implementation. After demonetisation, this unnecessary disastrous hurry is another epic blunder by Centre.''

In a Facebook post, the TMC leader said that at least 6 months is needed to notify all rules and procedures and give enough time to the stakeholders, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises to successfully implement the GST.

She also that a chaotic situation may arise in the vast economy for which the Government of India will be primarily responsible.

''I hope the voices of the people and businesses is being heard and being paid heed to, by the Central Government.

Our Parliamentary Party has decided not to attend the 30th June, 2017 midnight programme at the Parliament House to celebrate GST, as a mark of protest,'' her post read.

