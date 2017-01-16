Slump in girl students in IITs: Panel suggests special reservation

In order to deal with the issue of decrease in the number of female students taking admission in IITs, a panel has recommended reservation for girls in the institutions.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

New Delhi, Jan 16: A panel has recommended reservation for girl students in Indian Institutes of Technology to address the issue of slump in the number of female students entering the prestigious institutes.

The committee is learnt to have suggested creating up to 20 percent supernumerary seats for girls out of the total number of seats. The recommendation of the committee will be taken up in the meeting of the joint admission board for a final decision, which will decide whether the reservation will come in effect from this year or from 2018.

IIT
In order to attract more girl students to IITs, a panel has recommended reservation for them

Concerned by the slump in number of girl students entering IITs, the JAB has set up a sub-committee under the chairmanship of professor Timothy Gonsalves to find ways to rectify the situation in the institutes.

The number of seats for male candidates will not be affected and this will help IITs achieve the 1 lakh target by 2020. Also, only candidates who have already qualified in JEE-Advanced will be considered.

PTI 

Read more about:

iit, girls, women, reservation, admission, seat

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 1:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 16, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 