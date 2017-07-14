J-K police SIT to probe Amaranth terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir police has constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the attack on a bus carrying Amaranth pilgrims which left seven yatris dead and 19 others injured.

The six-member SIT is headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Kashmir, SP Pani. Other members of SIT include Senior Superintendent of Police Anantnag, Altaf Ahmad Khan, one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officer and some more officers who will assist in carrying out the probe.

Security forces have launched a massive hunt for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abu Ismail who has emerged as the mastermind of the deadly terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

While the initial investigations have pointed to the role of the Ismail in the attack, two local militants are also believed to be part of the team.

On Monday at least seven pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured after their bus bearing registration number GJ09Z 9976 came under attack in Anantnag.

The bus was not registered with Amaranth Shrine Board and had reportedly violated the travel rules.

The SIT has been formed for speedy investigation.

Story first published: Friday, July 14, 2017, 15:52 [IST]
