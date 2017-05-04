Six lakh Karnataka government employees to get big salary hike

There is good news for the employees of the Karnataka government. The employees who have called of their strike schedule for Thursday have been assured that a panel will examine a major salary hike for them.

The assurance came from the Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah who said that a panel will be set up to explore the possibility of a salary hike. The strike call for May 4 had been backed by pensioners who were dependant on the Karnataka government. If the panel recommends a hike then it would benefit six lakh pensioners and employees of the Karnataka government.

The finance department has already approved the proposal and is likely to notify the new panel in a day or two. Once it is notified, the Karnataka State Government employees association will press for release 30 per cent of amount as an interim relief, with effect from April 1 2017.

OneIndia News