Six easy steps to link Aadhaar-PAN

As per the Centre government's notification passed on 28 June 2017, if you have Aadhaar, it is mandatory to link it to PAN and mention the same in your tax returns by July 1.

Now you can link your Aadhaar and PAN through SMS also. The Income Tax Department has urged taxpayers to link their Aadhaar with their PAN, using an SMS-based facility. It can be done by sending an SMS to either 567678 or 56161.

People can also visit the official e-filing website of the department to link the two identities, in both the cases- identical names in the two databases or in case where there is a minor mismatch.

The Income Tax Department has made it easy for taxpayers to link their PAN with Aadhaar with just a few easy step process which does not even require to login or register at the e- filing website. This facility can be used by anyone to link their Aadhaar with PAN.

Easy steps to link Aadhaar with PAN

Just go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the link on the left pane - Link Aadhaar

and click on the link on the left pane - Link Aadhaar Provide PAN, Aadhaar no. and ENTER NAME EXACTLY AS GIVEN IN AADHAAR CARD (avoid spelling mistakes) and submit. After verification from UIDAI which is the government website for Aadhaar, the linking will be confirmed.

On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card. If you don't see the popup, go to blue tab on the top bar named 'Profile Settings' and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

Details such as name, date of birth and gender will already be mentioned as per the details submitted at the time of registration on the e-Filing portal. Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and captcha code and click on the "Link now" button.

A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card.

Oneinida News