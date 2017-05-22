"Situation in Bengaluru not so good," Anurag Tewari's message to brother

Days before he was found dead, IAS officer Anurag Tewari had told his, brother, that 'situation in Bengaluru was not so good'. He had asked his brother if they could reconsider his parents' travel to the city. This message has led the family to believe that his death was not natural.

"I was thinking, that since I'm coming to north in few days, and since bahraich situation has drastically improved, and also, situation in Bangalore is not so good these days (ongoing political and bureaucratic tussles), can we reconsider parents travel to Bangalore??"(SIC) read a message that Anurag had sent his brother. The IAS officer did not want his parents to visit the city.

Conflicting reports from police confuse Anurag's family, they want a CBI probe

Anurag's family claims that the police theory had many loopholes and contradictions. The police had claimed that Tewari had no plans of travelling on Wednesday, the day he was found dead. But the family claims that he was to take a flight and provided a PNR number. "He cancelled the flight on Tuesday and I have a message confirming the same. The versions do not match and that is why we want a CBI probe," said Mayank Tewari.

Secondly, claims made by the police of Anurag stepping out for a walk and drinking sugarless tea have been rubbished by the family. Anurag's brother Mayank Tewari has now written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister seeking a transfer of the probe to the CBI. The family is convinced that Anurag was murdered and reiterated that he had a threat to life. The family had highlighted the 'political and bureaucratic tussle' that Anurag complained of.

New leads have emerged in the probe thanks to photographs that were clicked when Anurag Tewari's body was found. Photographs of his body and the spot where he was found dead reveal that Anurag Tewari had discharged urine at the time of death. His soiled clothes as shown in a picture clicked by the local police who cleared his body from the spot, indicate that he died of suffocation. Experts believe that suffocation in an open space was not a possibility without external factors.

OneIndia News