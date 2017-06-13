Sit-ups for not sporting 2 braids; Ahmedabad student hospitalized

A class 5 student was hospitalized as school authorities allegedly forced students to do sit-ups for not sporting two braids in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A 30 seconds video of students doing sit-ups has emerged on social media platforms. Around nine students were seen doing sit-ups in front of teachers in the school. The name of the school is not yet known. Also, no reports of action taken against the school administration.

Class 5 student in Ahmedabad hospitalized as school authorities allegedly forced students to do sit-ups reportedly for not sporting 2 braids pic.twitter.com/3ysC3FtmdZ — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

The Indian Penal Code is supposed to protect children from being subjected to punishment in schools in India. According to IPC section 83, any child who has not done homework or has not dressed in an appropriate fashion should not incite any form of corporal punishment in schools in India. However, this is hardly ever implemented in reality and most children are still be subjected to corporal punishment.

OneIndia News