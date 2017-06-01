SIT probing IAS officer Anurag Tewari's death reaches Bengaluru

Officers of the special investigation team who are probing the death of IAS officer Anurag Tewari arrived in Bengaluru. A team of policemen from Uttar Pradesh visited Anurag Tewari's office in the Food and Civil Supplies department on Thursday. While the Uttar Pradesh government declared that the case would be referred to the CBI, no such transfer has come about so far.

With the investigation in Uttar Pradesh going nowhere, the SIT has visited Bengaluru to collect details of Anurag's activities days before his death. The team is expected to question Anurag's colleagues and principal secretary of the department over an allegation of a scam that the slain officer was to expose, as cited by his family.

Anurag was posted to Bengaluru recently and was away on a training program. In the last few messages that he had sent to his family members, Anurag Tewari had said that the situation in Bengaluru was not very good. He had even asked his brother to postpone their parent's scheduled visit to the city citing political-bureaucrat tussle.

The Yogi Adityanath government had formed a special investigation team following requests for a speedy probe in the case. Anurag Tewari's family raised suspicion over his death after the post mortem report remained inconclusive. While the cause of death had been established as asphyxia, the reason for the same was not established by the panel of doctors who conducted the autopsy. Forensic experts added to the anger around Anurag's death after raising suspicion of possible murder.

Three police personnel attached to the Dial 100 facility were suspended in the case after it was found that they had delayed in reaching the spot. On the day Anurag Tewari was found dead, the control room is said to have received a call at around 5.23 AM but response team reached the spot only by 6.10 AM. Three policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty. The family alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police had already botched up the investigations and requested that a central agency probe the case.

