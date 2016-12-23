'Single cash payments over Rs 2 lakh need to be reported'

New Delhi, Dec 23: On the requirement for reporting cash payments exceeding Rs 2 lakh for sale of goods or services, the government on Friday clarified that the rule applies only to single transactions, which are not required to be aggregated for the purpose.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that reporting requirements as per the rules are applicable when a single transaction involves receipt of cash payment exceeding Rs 2 lakh for sale of goods or services, signifying that no aggregation is required, a Union Finance Ministry release here said.

"Any person who is liable for audit under section 44AB of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, is required to furnish a statement in respect of transaction relating to receipt of cash payment exceeding Rs 2 lakh for sale of goods or service," it said

"Doubts were raised if such transactions are required to be aggregated for reporting.

"CBDT has clearly indicated that the said transactions did not require aggregation and the reporting requirement under SFT (Statement of Financial Transactions) for this purpose is on receipt of cash payment exceeding Rupees Two Lakh for sale of goods or services per transaction," it added.

IANS