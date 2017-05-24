Singer Abhijeet's Twitter account suspended

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Twitter account has been suspended for allegedly posting offensive tweets.

The move by the microblogging site came following his tweets targetting JNU student Shehla Rashid.

Reports suggest that insensitive and insulting language used by Abhijeet to voice his opinions led Twitter to block his account.

His Twitter handle read, "Account suspended - Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules".

According to reports, Abhijeet said that author Arundhati Roy and those supporting the alleged anti-national activities in JNU were behind the suspension of his account. PTI quoted Abhijeet as saying that the same group was also trying to get actor Paresh Rawal's account suspended.

While expressing his views on a stone pelter being tied to an army jeep, Rawal had drawn flak for tweeting that Arundhati Roy should have been tied to the jeep.

In fact, Abhijeet first started to tweet on Rawal's opinion and then went on to criticise hehla Rashid.

During the trial of Salman Khan's hit-and-case, the singer had offended many by saying that those who sleep on pavements deserve to die.

Last year, an FIR was registered against Abhijeet on charges of public obscenity and outraging modesty of a woman, after AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell.

In her complaint, Menon said that she had tweeted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner about Bhattacharya's use of "obscene" language on social media towards a woman journalist.

