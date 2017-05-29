Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya back on Twitter

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Monday is back on Twitter, a week after the micro-blogging site suspended his account.

Twitter suspended singer Bhattacharya's account after he posted a string of 'offensive' tweets, especially against women. The move by the microblogging site came following his tweets targetting JNU student Shehla Rashid.

The 58-year-old singer today posted a video on his new account saying he is against the "anti-nationals".

"This is my new Twitter account. Till the time my verified account is not active please follow me on this Twitter account. All other accounts by my name are fake and are trying to malign my reputation," Abhijeet said in the clip.

"#VandeMatram I am back #Antinationals can't stop my voice, salute to #IndianArmy. This is my new Twitter account... Rest are fake..." he captioned the video.

(With agency inputs)