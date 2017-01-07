Bengaluru, Jan 07: Another incident of Bengaluru molestation case came to light when the woman was allegedly attacked by the molesters while she was going to gym.

The incident happened on January 4 near Banaswadi police station. A case has been registered under Sec 354 of IPC in Banaswadi Police Station.

The incident comes close on the heels of mass molestation during new year's eve where thousands had gathered to celebrate the New Year and a serious case of molestation caught on camera in Kammanahalli locality of the city.

On Friday, a 23-year-old burqa-clad woman was allegedly molested and attacked by a man while she was walking towards bus stop around 6.45 am. The incident took place in Bengaluru's KG Hills area and the victim's tongue was also bitten. This incident was also captured by a CCTV camera.

OneIndia News