The services on the Delhi Metro's Violet line were hampered on Friday due to the signalling problems, said reports. There are delays in the runnning of trains due to signalling.

The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate in the Old Delhi to Faridabad in NCR.

On June 18, Delhi Metro services were affected after a catenary wire snapped on the Blue Line.

The Blue Line is the longest route in Delhi Metro and connects Dwarka and Noida. The snapping of wire took place near Noida Sector-15 station.

On Tuesday, the train services on Blue Line were severely affected as a portion of overhead wiring of the network sagged after being hit by an eagle, which also triggered a short circuit.

OneIndia News