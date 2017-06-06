Sign divorce papers or return alimony, court says in historic verdict

A woman was asked to return Rs 15 lakh alimony on the ground that she had refused to sign the divorce papers. This landmark verdict was delivered by a court in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Either deposit the money to court registry or divorce your husband, the court said. If the woman agrees to divorce her husband then she will get the money or else the court registry will give the money back to her husband. The court has ordered her to return Rs 15 lakh in full by June 10.

The husband had moved the court stating that his wife had taken alimony of Rs 15 lakh, but was refusing to grant him a divorce. He married the lady in 2015 and then left for Dubai. While the visa procedure for the wife was on, she left her in-laws' house and started living with her parents.

This ended in a tussle between the two. Later on the family decided to get the couple divorced and also said that a settlement of Rs 15 lakh would be made. However the lady began demanding more money and said that she would not grant divorce despite the sum of Rs 15 lakh being paid.

OneIndia News