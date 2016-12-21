Sidhus must decide who will contest on Congress ticket: Amarinder Singh

New Delhi, Dec 21 Punjab Congress chief, Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that it was for the Sidhu couple to decide who will contest on Congress ticket from Amritsar.

He was responding to a query on the possibility of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu contesting the assembly polls from Amritsar. "The one-family-one-ticket norm will be strictly adhered to in all cases," he added ruling out the possibility of both Navjot Sidhu and his wife, who has already joined the Congress, getting party tickets.

"I will be meeting Navjot Singh Sidhu soon to work out the modalities of his joining the party. Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi yesterday (Tuesday) since he had not had a meeting with him on his joining earlier," he added. Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu is already the sitting MLA from Amritsar East.

Amarinder Singh also said sitting MLAs not meeting the winnability criteria will be dropped from the list of candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state. He further said that the party has finalised another set of 20-21 names in the allocation of tickets.

IANS