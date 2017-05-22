Siddaramaiah welcomes UP move for CBI probe into IAS Anurag Tewari's death

Bengaluru, May 22: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday welcomed Uttar Pradesh government's decision to order a CBI probe into the death of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari and assured full cooperation of his government in it.

I welcome a CBI inquiry into the unfortunate demise of IAS officer Shri Anurag Tiwari in Lucknow. Our government extends full cooperation. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 22, 2017

"I welcome the CBI inquiry into the unfortunate demise of IAS officer Shri Anurag Tiwari in Lucknow. Our government extends full cooperation," Siddaramaiah has tweeted.

A CBI probe was recommended today by the Uttar Pradesh government into Tiwari's death after his family members told UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that they suspected foul behind his death because he was about to expose a "big scam" in a Karnataka government department.

Siddaramaiah on Friday had written to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart to order a thorough probe into the circumstances and cause of the death of an "upright" state-cadre IAS officer. Tiwari, a 2007 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, serving as Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department's commissioner was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a roadside in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on May 17.

Following doubts raised by Tiwari's family, the opposition BJP had demanded that Karnataka government order a CBI probe into the officer's death.

Tiwari, 36, who had also served as deputy commissioner in Bidar and Kodagu districts in the past was staying at a Meera Bai guest house with a batch mate after attending a mid- career training programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. He was in his sleepwear when he was found dead on May 17, which also happened to be his birthday.

