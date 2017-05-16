Siddaramaiah visits Bellandur Lake, inspects cleaning process

Bengaluru, May 16: With just a few days left for the expiry of the deadline set by the National Green Tribunal to clean Bellandur lake, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drove along the lake side on Monday, taking stock of the cleaning process carried out by the civic agencies.

Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner Rakesh Singh briefed the minister about the plans to de-weed and clean the lake.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said that "the government had formed the lake expert committe much before the NGT's order and measures have been put in place to start treatment of sewage water entering the lake. The government has also planned to set up a sewage treatment plant to clean the toxic inflow into the lake. Besides, two weed harvesters nd earthmovers are removing weeds and more machines will be used if necessary, he added.

Responding to allegations that clean up work at Bellandur Lake is at snail's pace, the CM said that the government is working on war footing to comply with the directions of the NGT. We are doing all the work, that is necessary. Since the lake is spread across almost 900 acres, it will take and I have ordered the officials to speed up the process.

On April 19, The NGT has set a month's deadline for the first phase of the rescue mission cleaning of weeds, that's likely to cost the state around Rs. 3.35 crore.

Bengaluru Development Minister K J George, Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali, Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris and BBMP, BDA and BWSSB officials were present during the visit.

OneIndia News