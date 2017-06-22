Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to star in Kannada-English movie 'Summer Holidays'

Siddaramaiah will play Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in an upcoming movie. The English-Kannada movie, Summer Holidays would see the Karnataka Chief Minister play himself. Incidentally he would become the first Chief Minister to act in a movie while in office.

CNN News18 while quoting filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh said that Siddaramaiah had agreed to act in the movie as the CM on certain conditions. She said that they had got his confirmation on Wednesday. He has said that there should not be any violence or obscene scenes. We have explained him the storyline and he has finally agreed to face the camera for a movie. About 80% of the shooting is already over. The moment Chief Minister gives time, we will shoot his part and complete the movie shooting," she also said.

Acting is not new for Siddaramaiah. During his college days he has acted in plays. He says he used to enjoy acting. On the role he is about to play, he said that Kavitha had requested him several times and finally he had to relent, the report also said.

Incidentally Kavitha's daughter Esha will be making her debut in the same movie. The movie would also see her nephew and filmmaker brother Indrajit Lankesh's son Samarjit.

OneIndia News