SI suspended in Manoj Tiwari house ransacking case

The Delhi police has arrested seven people in connection with the case

An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police has been suspended on Wednesday till completion of inquiry in connection with Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari's house ransacking case.

So far, the Delhi police has arrested seven people in connection with the case. The house of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was ransacked late Sunday night, April 30. The Delhi police said that at the time of the incident Tiwari was not present at his house. Immediately after a complaint was filed the police swooped into action and arrested seven persons. Prima facie, it appears to be a burglary attempt.

Tiwari had alleged that there was a big conspiracy behind the attack, that too with police involvement. CCTV cameras installed at his residence have captured two men entering the house along with a cop.

