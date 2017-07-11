Shots fired outside former Congress MLA Asif Muhammad Khan's house

New Delhi, July 11: Two bike-borne men fired shots outside former Congress legislator Asif Muhammad Khan's house on Tuesday.

A police officer said they have registered an FIR based on Khan's complaint on Monday night.

"I was in the lawn area in my house when two bike-borne men wearing helmets fired shots outside my house in Okhla at around 11 p.m.," Khan told IANS.

He said they fired three shots. The police have recovered two empty bullet shells from the area.

"We've received the complaint that shots were fired, but there are no eyewitnesses," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told IANS.

Khan said there were scores of criminals from Ghaziabad and western Uttar Pradesh in Okhla, as the area is an easy route to Noida.

He added that he has been fighting against these criminals and urging police to take action.

"I believe it was one of them who fired the shots, but I don't suspect anyone in particular," Khan added.

In June, the Delhi police arrested one of the eight accused who allegedly attacked Asif Muhammad Khan in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar area.

IANS