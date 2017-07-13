Short wars in mind, Army vice-chief given financial power to buy 10 types of weapons

The vice-chief of the Indian Army has been granted full financial powers to procure ammunition and spares for 10 types of weapons systems and equipment. The move was made to facilitate the Army to maintain combat-readiness for wars which are expected to be short, intense and swift.

The primary objective of the move is to fill voids for short duration wars. The financial power vested, depending on the budgetary support available, to buy the complete range of weapons system may translate into Rs 40,000 crore.

An internal review had been conducted post the Uri attack of September 28. It was found that the optimal levels of war stones were not being maintained.

The procedure will be part of revenue procurement of the Army for in-service equipment and weapons and it will not require to go through numerous procurement stages which often cause inordinate delays.

As part of the decision, the Army has been allowed to procure 46 types of ammunition and spares for 10 different types of weapons systems.

