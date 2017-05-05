Shootout in Bengaluru: Woman shoots husband in full public view

Tense moments were witnessed in Bengaluru on Friday after a woman opened fire at her husband. In the midst of peak hour traffic, a woman shot at her husband on Hosur road.

The woman identified as Hamsa has been arrested by the Bengaluru police while her husband, Sairam was rushed to a hospital.

The couple was travelling in a car and was allegedly in an inebriated state. The police claim that an altercation broke out between the two. In a fit of range, Hamsa is said to have shot her husband in the abdomen. The man, who tried to get down from the car and run, was shot at once again. In all Sairam is said to have received three bullet injuries. Hamsa shot at her husband in full public view even as people tried to stop her.

The police who rushed to the spot shifted the victim to a nearby hospital and took the woman into custody. Police claim that the woman was also bleeding from her mouth when they arrived. Domestic issues seem to be the issue in this case but a shootout in broad daylight in the midst of a busy junction sent shockwaves.

