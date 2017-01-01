Shoe hurled at Kejriwal again

A shoe was hurled at Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday, said reports. The incident took place during the AAP's 'Tijori Tod Bhanda Fod' rally held to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move.

As per reports, the man who hurled the shoe, identified as one Vikas Kumar, was brutally thrashed by AAP supporters.

Kumar has been handed over to the police, who are interrogating him to ascertain the motive.

Kejriwal, meanwhile, attacked Prime Minister Modi over the incident. He reportedly said that the incident proves that Modi was a 'coward'.

The Delhi Chief Minister is not new to such incidents. In January last year a woman had thrown ink at Kejriwal. A few months after that an Aam Aadmi Sena, an group of disgruntled AAP volunteers, worker had hurled shoe at Kejriwal during a press conference.

OneIndia News