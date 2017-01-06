SHOCKING!! Teenage girl's ear chopped off for resisting rape in UP

Bhagpat, Jan 06: A teenage girl's ear was allegedly chopped off by four men who attempted to gang rape her in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. The horrific incident came into light on January 5 after she filed a case in Ramala police station.

The incident occurred on January 4 when four rapists barged into her home and attempted to gang-rape her. Soon, after the girl raised an alarm, the men chopped off her ears and fled from the spot. The hooligans even tried to attack girl's mother who rushed to her rescue.

Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh said that there was no rape attempt. Complaining now after days have passed, shows its an after thought.

''No arrests have been made in this regard. A case has been registered under section 354, 324, 323, Ajay Kumar Sharma, CO, Dehat said. The victim was sent for medical test.

OneIndia News