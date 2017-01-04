Shocking: CCTV captures brazen molestation in Bengaluru

While the country is outraging over mass molestation allegations during New year revelry in Bengaluru, a shocking CCTV footage from another part of the city stands witness to the brazen attitude of attackers. The video was recorded by a CCTV in a house in Kammanahalli, a residential locality in the city. The video shows how a woman was heckled, molested, assaulted and robbed by two men while she was returning home.

The video shows two women getting down from an auto rickshaw. While one walks towards her residence, another stops to pay the fare. As she starts to walk towards her house, two men on a bike intercept her. One of the men forcefully hugs her and molests her and drags her to his acquaintance who is seated on the bike. Both men harass the woman and assault her even as she tries to free herself. The men push her on to the road and speed away. The entire act has been captured on CCTV of a house.

The woman is not willing to file a complaint since she fears backlash. The police however, have taken cognizance of the incident. Will the politicians now realise the real threat to women safety in Bengaluru and will the police act towards bringing the culprits to justice ? Is this proof enough ?

OneIndia News