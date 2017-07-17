Shiv Sena slams Sonia for making Gopalkrishna Gandhi as vice-presidential nominee

Shiv Sena expressed displeasure over the Congress party for choosing Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the vice presidential nominee of the opposition parties block.

Siv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut slammed Congress president Sonia Gandhi for choosing Gopalkrishna Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, who tried to save Mumbai blasts accused Yakub Memon from the death penalty.

Raut said, 'Madam ji(Sonia Gandhi)you elected Gopalkrishna Gandhi as VP candidate, he used all his power to save Yakub Memon from death penalty'.

as VP candidate, he used all his power to save Yakub Memon from death penalty: S.Raut pic.twitter.com/tHOfKjAzKL — ANI (@ANI_news) July 17, 2017

In fact, in an impassioned plea to the President, the former Governor of West Bengal, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, had invoked the late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's opposition to the death penalty to urge a reconsideration of the rejection of Yakub Memon's mercy plea.

The lone convict on death, Yakub Abdul Razak Memon, was hanged on July 30, 2015. On March 12, 1993, 13 blasts ripped through the commercial and social hubs of Mumbai killing 260 and injuring over 700. The bombs were timed and placed to create maximum havoc and create a major rip in the communal fabric of the city and the nation.

OneIndia News