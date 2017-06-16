Shiv Sena set to make it to Guinness Book of World Records, here is why

The Shiv Sena will make it to the Guinness Book of World Records. Wondering why? This Congress leader from Maharashtra has the explanation. Nitesh Rane says that the Sena deserves to make to the book of world records for repeatedly threatening to withdraw support from the BJP led Maharashtra government.

Rane wrote to the Guinness Book of World Records to register the first of its kind record. "We would like to register a record on his (Uddhav Thackeray's) behalf for announcing a number of times that his party Shiv Sena would withdraw support to Maharashtra government," Rane, 34, said in his letter to the Director of Guinness World Records. The lawmaker is the son of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane who was with the Shiv Sena before joining Congress.

On Wednesday, the lawmaker posted a copy of the letter on Twitter; the tweet is viral with over 450 retweets and 500 'likes' in less than 24 hours.

OneIndia News