Shiv Sena orders inquiry against MLA who sent proxy to drought-hit area

A Shiv Sena legislator who sent a substitute to visit a drought-hit village has been asked to explain his actions. The Shiv Sena has ordered an internal inquiry against Gautam Chabukswar who sent a proxy to visit a village in Osmanabad district who posed as the MLA and held talks with farmers.

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray had directed his legislators to visit drought-hit areas in Maharashtra and listen to farmers' woes. But an MLA who did not want to visit farmers chose to send a substitute. Chabukswar sent Yashodhar Fanse, a former corporator who looked similar, instead of visiting the farmers himself. The duplication act was exposed by the media following which an inquiry has been ordered.

Following news expose of how Shiv Sena's MLA was giving field visit a miss despite a diktat from the party Chief, both Chabukswar and Fanse have been asked to explain. While the MLA remained mum on queries, his proxy Fanse claimed that the expose was false. He, however, did not explain why he was present at the village where the MLA was supposed to visit.

As part of 'Shiv Sampath Abhiyan', MLAs were asked to visit their constituencies and address the concerns of farmers facing one of the worse droughts in Maharashtra especially in the regions of Marathwada and Vidarbha. However, an MLA sending a proxy to substitute him has come as a major embarrassment to the party.

OneIndia News