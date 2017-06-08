Shiv Sena once again pitches Bhagwat's name for President

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, an NDA ally, on Thursday once gain pitched RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's name for President.

The party said it may take an 'independent' stand in the run-up to the presidential election on July 17. This is not the first time Sena has come up with Bhagwat's name for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In March, Sena MP and 'Saamana' Executive Editor Sanjay Raut said the National Democratic Alliance and the BJP, in particular, should think of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief if it wanted to fulfill its dream of achieving a "Hindu Rashtra".

"This has been discussed in our party. Even Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is of the opinion that for making India a 'Hindu Rashtra', Bhagwat should be made the President," Raut had told media persons.

Bhagwat, however, rubbished such reports and said he would not accept it even his name is put forth.

A month later, Shiv Sena had proposed NCP chief Sharad Pawar's name for the next President. MP Sanjay Raut then described Pawar as a 'worthy leader' with the 'right credentials'.

The presidential election is due on July 17. The election notification will be issued on June 14 while the last date for the nomination is June 28.

(With agency inputs)