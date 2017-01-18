Shiv Sena likens demonetisation to Hiroshima's 'atom bomb'

Mumbai, Jan 18: In a scathing attack on the Centre, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday compared the demonetisation with the disaster wreaked by the atom bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

"By dropping the atom bomb of demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the Indian economy to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 'All are dead'," the Sena said in its mouthpieces Saamana and Dopahar Ka Saamana.

Accusing Modi of "not heeding anybody", the Sena said the Prime Minister did not listen to the advice of even the Reserve Bank of India before banning Rs 500 and 1,000 notes on November 8 last year.

"Just like the deaf-and-dumb parrots sitting in his Cabinet, (Urjit Patel) was appointed the RBI Governor and the country's economy has been reduced to shambles," the Sena noted.

The party led by Uddhav Thackeray is any ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Centre and Maharashtra.

IANS