Shimla civic polls 2017: BJP announces candidates from 25 units

Shimla, Jun 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced names of 25 party backed candidates for the upcoming Shimla municipal corporation polls slated for June 16.

There are 34 wards under the SMC. The names of candidates for remaining nine wards would be announced on Saturday, state BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti said.

The Congress on Thursday decided not to declare official candidates for the municipal polls. The filing of nominations, which started on Friday, would close on June 5 and the candidates have only two days, Saturday and Monday for filing nominations.

Ten candidates entered the fray as independents as the elections are not being held on party symbols.

The elections would have fifty per cent wards reserved for women including three for scheduled caste women while three wards have been reserved for scheduled caste men and only 14 wards are open.

The post of Mayor has been reserved for scheduled caste women. The scrutiny of nomination papers would be done on June 6 and the last date for withdrawal is June 8. Polling would be held on June 16 and counting of votes would be taken up on June 17.

The Himachal Pradesh high court had on May 30 directed the government to ensure that the elections are held before June 18 and the new House was constituted by June 19.

The term of present House would expire on June 4 and the sitting councillors, Mayor and deputy Mayor would cease to be members and Commissioner, the SMC is likely to be given the charge till the elections process was completed.

