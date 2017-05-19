Shelter razed: Kejriwal promises new haven for homeless children

New Delhi, May 19: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed his concern over the children shelter demolition in Delhi and assured that the children will be shifted to new shelter.

Over 60 children and 15 women lost their home when DDA demolished a DUSIB night shelter opposite Nizamuddin dargah on Thursday.

Following a high court order, the Delhi Police and the Delhi Development Authority in Nizammudin razed DUSIB night shelter, leaving the children homeless.

V sad. Del govt's shelter home demolished. Women, children rendered homeless. They r being shifted to another shelter home. https://t.co/2MvajWjP4t — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 19, 2017

Reportedly, The home shelter SPYM-Wishes and Blessing Home is a Delhi Government aided Non-Governmental Organisation, where over 60 small children mostly ragpickers and beggars used to live.

A DDA official said that we acted upon high court orders to remove squatters from Amir Khusro Park, since the shelter didn't have permission, it was razed.

The victims allege that they were hardly given any time to evacuate the place. "We were havingour afternoon meal when the demolition work started. The police forced all of us out of the shelter and even used their lathis on the children when they refused to leave," said a victim.

We asked for time so that we could at least get our belongings out, but they straight away bulldozed it say residents of shelter home #Delhi pic.twitter.com/XhzBccE0Br — ANI (@ANI_news) May 19, 2017

The children from the streets around Nizamuddin and given vocational training so that they could give up begging and could go to school. Nearly 45 child beggars were put into schools.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)