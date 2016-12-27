Sheila Dikshit seeks probe into bribery cases involving Modi

New Delhi, Dec 27: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday questioned why the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has not ordered a probe into the alleged bribes that corporate houses Sahara and Birla groups paid to politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Why is the PMO India shying from an independent and a thorough probe into the Birla, Sahara papers?" asked the Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate. Dikshit's name has also figured in the list of the politicians who have allegedly received bribes from the corporate houses.

Denying any knowledge about any such diary, the Congress leader had earlier asserted that her denial didn't dilute the corruption charges against Modi levelled by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, and called for scrutinising all the names in the list, including those of her own party members.

Dikshit also junked reports that she had distanced herself from the Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh where assembly polls are due early next year.

"I am amused by 'Sheila distances herself from UP' speculations in the media. Aligarh was not on my schedule. I will be in Barabanki tomorrow (Wednesday)," she tweeted about the two election meetings in the state.

IANS

