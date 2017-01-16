Sheila Dikshit ready to step down as UP CM candidate

Her remarks came amid talks of the Congress likely entering into an alliance with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party to fight the assembly elections.

New Delhi, Jan 16: Congress party's chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh Sheila Dikshit on Monday said that she will step down if asked to.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is greeted at her residence in New Delhi on Thursday after she was nominated as Congress party's Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming UP Assembly elections. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist.

"If I am asked to step down then I will do it... there can't be two chief ministerial candidates," Dikshit told news channels while commenting on Akhilesh Yadav getting the 'cycle' symbol from the Election Commission (EC).

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2017, 21:06 [IST]
