'Shed hate, not blood': Not in My Name campaign sends out loud and clear message

It is not often that we see people in various cities of the country coming out in the open in such a big way to raise their voice against a particular issue. On Wednesday, India stood united to protest against the growing culture of mob lynchings reported in large numbers in the recent few months.

From Delhi's Jantar Mantar to Bengaluru's Town Hall, protesters who took part in the campaign "Not in My Name", expressed their anguish and anger against killing of people in the name of cow vigilantism.

The message of the campaign, staged in at least 10 cities of the country, was loud and clear-"Shed hate, not blood".

In fact, in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, a person who identified himself as a teacher wore a paper t-shirt with the message-"Shed hate, not blood". Likewise, most of the people, who took part in the protest across India, stated that in a secular and democratic country nobody should be killed or attacked because of his/her religion or food habits.

Here we bring you a glimpse of the protest, staged in various corners of the country, through some very telling pictures...

A silent march Social activists took out a silent protest against the incidents of targeted lynching, in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. Protest against hatred A participant showed a placard during the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Kolkata’s call against mob lynching Eminent film director Aparna Sen addressed protesters during the campaign in Kolkata on Wednesday. Bengaluru’s peace brigade In India's IT hub Bengaluru, activists, scholars and youngsters registered their protest against hate crimes, mostly perpetrated against Muslims, in the name of cow protection. Mumbai’s message In Mumbai, celebrities like Shabana Azmi joined rest of the people to voice their anger and anguish over mob lynchings.

OneIndia News