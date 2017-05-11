She topped the Karnataka Second PU 2017 exams without coaching

Radhika Pai, a student of SV PU College Gangolli, Kundapura, has topped PCMB in PU examinations 2017. She scored 596/600 in Science combination. She has scored out of out in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology subjects.

She has lost a few marks in Sanskrit and English language papers.

'I have done it without going to coaching classes,' Radhika told OneIndia. She has appeared for recently concluded NEET exams; wants to pursue Engineering in future.

Daughter of Madahava Pai and Maya Pai from Gangolli, Radhika is busy in receiving congratulatory remarks since the PU results are out on Thursday afternoon. She told her proud teachers visited her home to share the good news.

PU results 2017:

The overall pass percentage in the second year PU examinations 2017 was at 52.38 per cent. Girls scored better than boys this year too. The pass per centage among the girls was 60.28 per cent while the boys scored at 44.74 per cent.

OneIndia News