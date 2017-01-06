Shashi Tharoor, other Congress workers detained in Thiruvananthapuram over demonetisation protest

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and other party leaders were detained by the police in Thiruvananthapuram for protesting against demonetisation outside the RBI office in the state capital, news agency ANI reported. Tharoor and the others were staging protests against the manner in which the Centre has implemented the note ban in the country at the office of the Reserve Bank of India or RBI, and blocked a major road, causing traffic jams, said the police. Tharoor and the others were taken in and released soon after.

Tharoor, who is Thiruvananthapuram MP, had said earlier that the demonetisation exercise was implemented badly and in an 'astonishingly incompetent manner.'

"We were sitting on a peaceful dharna outside RBI office but we were arrested by police and were later released," said Tharoor told ANI.

This is not the first time that Tharoor had criticised the government's modus operandi with regards to the demonetisation move. He had earlier criticised the Centre for changing the demonetisation goalposts frequently. "You announce an intention and then four days later you backtrack. It's as if they just don't know what they are doing...There has been a complete disavowal of responsibility and culpability in these failures, which is also troubling," Tharoor had said in December 2016.