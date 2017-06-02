Shashi Shekar Vempati is Prasar Bharti's new CEO

Former Infosys employee Shashi Shekar Vempati has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

Vempati, who was on the board of Prasar Bharati as a part-time member, was appointed as the CEO on recommendation of a three-member committee headed by Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

He is an IIT Bombay alumnus and has been appointed as CEO for a tenure of five years.

Vempati's appointment comes seven-months after the resignation of of previous Prasar Bharti CEO Jawhar Sircar.

National broadcaster Prasar Bharti, which has All India Radio and Dooradarshan under it, is an autonomous body under the I&B ministry.

OneIndia News